LA County man faces 350 years in prison for murdering teen and shooting at 4 others

Long Beach man sentenced to 350 years in prison for series of shootings that killed teen

A Los Angeles County court sentenced a 34-year-old man to spend the rest of his life in prison for killing a 17-year-old girl outside her Long Beach home and shooting at four other teenagers last year.

In March, a jury found Troy Lamar Fox guilty of first-degree murder and four counts of attempted murder. The charges carried a sentence of 358 years to life in prison, which was imposed on July 31. Fox has prior convictions for attempted robbery and making criminal threats, according to the LA County District Attorney's Office.

Fox shot and killed 17-year-old Briana Soto outside her home on March 26, 2024. Prosecutors said she was walking home from work. Soto's mother Ana Morales said she had just gotten off the phone with Briana when she heard gunshots outside their Long Beach home. When she called her daughter back on the phone, a man answered, but she could not understand his English.

The Long Beach Police Department said they found DNA evidence and footage that tied fox to Soto's death.

Troy Lamar Fox, the man suspected of gunning down 17-year-old Briana Soto as she walked home from work in March 2024. Long Beach Police Department

"Briana Soto had her whole life ahead of her — she was getting ready for her prom, her 18th birthday, and graduation," District Attorney Nathan Hochman said. "While this punishment cannot undo the pain he caused, it is a step toward justice for Briana, her loved ones, and our community."

Prosecutors said Fox shot at four more teens two weeks later. The teens survived.

Three months after shooting at the four teens, police arrested Fox after witnesses spotted firearms inside his car. Investigators recovered six firearms during the arrest.