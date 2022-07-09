LA County gas prices drop for 25th straight day

Customers are feeling some relief at the pump in Los Angeles County, after the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline dropped Saturday for the 25th consecutive day, decreasing 2.7 cents to $6.175.

"Los Angeles wholesale gasoline prices have plunged by 70 cents since last Friday and by $1.40 compared to last month, largely on concerns about the economy," said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager. "This downward momentum should provide at least a week or two of significant further declines in local gas prices."

The average price is 12.2 cents less than one week ago and 24.9 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.842 more than one year ago.

The Orange County average price also decreased for the 25th consecutive day and 26th time in 27 days, dropping 3.1 cents to $6.108. It has decreased 33 cents over the past 27 days, including 3 cents Friday.

The run of dropping prices follows a 17-day streak of increases totaling 35.1 cents.