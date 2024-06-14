At least one LA County firefighter killed by explosion while battling truck fire near Palmdale

At least 1 Los Angeles County firefighter killed after large vehicle fire near Palmdale

At least one Los Angeles County firefighter was killed while battling fire near Palmdale on Friday when there was some sort of explosion, according to the department.

The spot of a deadly fire in Littlerock on Friday, which left one LA County firefighter dead. KCAL News

It happened at around 2 p.m., at which point crews were sent to the 6500 block of E. Avenue in Littlerock for a truck fire in the area, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said.

It remains unclear what triggered the explosion and how many firefighters were injured. An ambulance was reported to have taken at least one other person to the hospital.

Fire and smoke showing from the construction vehicle with SkyCal overhead. KCAL News

The victim's identity has not yet been released. It is not immediately known if they died at the scene or at a hospital.

With SkyCal overhead, a large tractor-type vehicle could be seen with black smoke still billowing from its engine area at what looked to be a quarry site. An American flag was draped over what appeared to be a victim dozens of feet from the vehicle, which firefighters were still dousing with water form afar.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.