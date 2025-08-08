LA County Fire captain charged with making false disability claim

A Los Angeles County Fire Department captain was charged with making a false disability claim to insurance for an injury that allegedly did not happen while he was at work, prosecutors said on Friday.

Thomas Merryman, 45, was charged with one count of felony insurance fraud, one felony count of false personation and two felony counts of forgery, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Merryman is accused of fraudulently claiming long-term disability benefits by submitting forged paperwork from a physician and another LACoFD captain to the Colonial Life & Accident Insurance Company, according to the DA's Office. They say that he defrauded the company of more than $25,000.

"Fake disability claims will not be tolerated under my watch, especially by first responders charged with keeping our county safe," said a statement from District Attorney Nathan Hochman. "False healthcare claims raise insurance premiums and make it more difficult for people with legitimate work injuries to claim benefits. My message to public servants who abuse the system is clear: We are watching you. Prosecutors and investigators in my office are working closely with the Los Angeles County Fire Department and other agencies to root out fraud."

If convicted as charged, Merryman faces up to five years in state prison. He is scheduled for arraignment on Sept. 9 in downtown Los Angeles.

CBS News Los Angeles has reached out to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials for comment on the matter but have not yet heard back.