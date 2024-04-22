Watch CBS News
LA County deputy hospitalized after shooting in West Covina

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is searching for the suspect who shot a deputy Monday afternoon. 

The shooting happened at about 2:55 p.m. in West Covina at the intersection of South Barranca Avenue and East Garvey Avenue South. The motorcycle deputy was rushed to the hospital in an unknown condition. 

Law enforcement closed the intersection for an investigation. It's unclear when it will be reopened. 

Deputies swarmed a neighborhood in La Puente after the shooting.  KCAL News

Deputies swarmed a La Puente neighborhood near Mangate Avenue and Wing Lane after the shooting. They searched a home with a white van parked in the driveway. After the initial search, they helped a man in a walker to the back of a deputy's cruiser. He was not in handcuffs.

Matthew Rodriguez
headshot-2.jpg

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on April 22, 2024 / 3:17 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

