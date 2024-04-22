LA County deputy hospitalized after shooting in West Covina

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is searching for the suspect who shot a deputy Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened at about 2:55 p.m. in West Covina at the intersection of South Barranca Avenue and East Garvey Avenue South. The motorcycle deputy was rushed to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Law enforcement closed the intersection for an investigation. It's unclear when it will be reopened.

Deputies swarmed a neighborhood in La Puente after the shooting. KCAL News

Deputies swarmed a La Puente neighborhood near Mangate Avenue and Wing Lane after the shooting. They searched a home with a white van parked in the driveway. After the initial search, they helped a man in a walker to the back of a deputy's cruiser. He was not in handcuffs.