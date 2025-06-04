LA County deputies carjacked near downtown courthouse

Investigators are searching for the suspect who carjacked two Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies Wednesday morning.

It happened at 5:05 a.m. near the Spring and Temple intersection in downtown LA, next to the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center. The two deputies were in a work truck equipped with a boom lift when the suspect got into the driver's seat and started to drive away.

Sources told CBS News Los Angeles that deputies were in the back of the truck, one of whom was hoisted in the lift during the carjacking. They were able to jump out of the back once the driver slowed down enough, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The deputies were not injured.

Authorities said the deputy's personal and work cellphones were in the truck. It's unclear if the items were recovered when police recovered the vehicle.

Police described the suspect as a 25-year-old man who weighs about 180 pounds. Detectives said he was bald and wearing a black hoodie and dark pants.