LA County deputies asking for help locating missing 12-year-olds

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is asking for help finding two 12-year-olds who disappeared in late September.

Deputies said Jaiden Anthony Jones and Jordynn Jones were last seen on the 1900 block of East Palmer Street at roughly 3:55 p.m. on Sept. 24.

Deputies provided this photo and description of the missing children. LASD

Both kids are about 4 feet tall, weigh between 80 and 100 pounds, and have black hair and brown eyes.

Deputies urged anyone with information about the children's disappearance to contact Detective J. Harris at (562) 547-8888 or the watch commander at LASD's Compton Station at (310) 605-6500.

Those wishing to stay anonymous can contact LA Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or through their website lacrimestoppers.org.