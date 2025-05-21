LA County deputies arrest juvenile connected to fireworks explosions in Santa Clarita

Los Angeles County deputies arrested a juvenile connected to the constant fireworks explosions that have frustrated Santa Clarita neighbors.

The juvenile was arrested by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Arson/Explosives Detail.

Santa Clarita neighbors said they have called 911 dozens of times over the last five years because of the fireworks, but have not seen any action from law enforcement until now.

Lilly Chiang's security cameras have captured nearly 100 instances of people setting off illegal fireworks at all hours of the night. She says that they even happen more frequently around the holidays.

"Between five to 20 at a time, and then they will just come to the park," she said. "We've seen them during the daytime, latest out here like, two or three o'clock in the morning."

With the Fourth of July around the corner and the January wildfires still top of mind for many across Southern California, Chiang is one of many taking the issue to city leaders.

Chiang's neighbor, James Kilton, addressed the council at their latest meeting, expressing his fears that the activity could create a disaster.

"I am not talking about smoke bombs and Piccolo Petes, I am talking about mortars that are launched off at 1 a.m. and the explosions are loud enough to wake up the community," he said during the meeting.

Since then, when Chiang, Kilton and others met with the Mayor, they've noticed more patrols in the area, but they're still worried about the dry summer season incoming.

"Please stop," she said, issuing a plea to the people who continue to use the space behind their home for the illegal pyrotechnics shows. "Stop this whole nonsense. You know this is something is so dangerous. ... This is not just a firework for Independence Day, this can really hurt and destroy people."