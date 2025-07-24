LA County deputies arrest 20 people in street racing enforcement operation

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department arrested 20 people during a street racing enforcement operation in Carson earlier this month.

During the operation on July 13, deputies also issued 11 traffic citations and towed 19 cars. The 20 arrests consisted of 17 people spectating and engaging in a speed contest, two for misdemeanors and one for felony evading.

"Let me be absolutely clear: these activities are not only illegal—they are reckless, disruptive, and deadly," Captain Alise Norman said. "They threaten the safety of every person who uses our roads, and we will not tolerate this behavior in Carson or in any of the communities we serve."

In March, LA County officials released a new study that showed that street takeovers increased 64% in Supervisor Holly Mitchell's 2nd District, which includes Carson. Overall, the district saw nearly 300 different incidents in the last three months of 2024.

Over the past several months, our station has worked closely with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, California Highway Patrol, and local officials to crack down on these illegal operations. And our efforts are intensifying, Norman said. "If you're caught racing, spectating, or filming these events, you will face consequences."