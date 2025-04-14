LA County Department of Economic Opportunity launches new workforce initiatives to help wildfire victims

The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity has launched two new workforce initiatives to help wildfire victims with recovery, training and economic resilience.

The DEO will be investing $32 million into two programs to provide immediate economic security to impacted and dislocated workers, a statement from the department said.

The department said the investment will give people access to jobs, training, stipends and help fund innovative training models with cross-sector partners.

The State Employment Development Department will be investing $14.2 million into the DEO and other local workforce boards for the Fire Recovery and Resilience Workforce Program, a statement said. The investment will help the program support more than 1,000 impacted and dislocated workers from the wildfires.

With the program, individuals will be able to access temporary subsidized employment as well as hiring and training services. Eligible participants can enroll with an America's Job Center of California and develop an individual employment plan, according to the program's website. They can also access several other services the program offers.

Eligible workers must be at least 18 years old, be an LA County resident and have U.S. work authorization.

The DEO's High Road Training Partnership Fund is a grant program with $17.8 million available to help create or expand industry-driven and worker-informed training programs. The goal of the fund is to connect people looking for jobs with training opportunities and career pathways.

The fund also has partnerships with job centers, employers and other organizations to provide them with workforce resources as well.

According to the HRTPs website, to date, the fund has partnered with 72 partners, 475 enrolled participants and 351 total placements. The fund not only helps wildfire victims but also individuals who were impacted by COVID-19. Grant applications will open Monday.