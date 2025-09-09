LA County employee charged with hate crimes, making criminal threats at coworker

A Los Angeles County employee was charged with felony hate crimes after they allegedly sent death threats to their Asian co-worker, according to prosecutors.

Bhavin Patel, 42, was charged with three felony counts each of making criminal threats, second-degree burglary and violation of civil rights, according to a news release from Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman.

Patel, who worked for the Office of County Counsel, allegedly burglarized the County Hall of Administration on multiple occasions, including Aug. 25, Aug. 26 and Sept. 4, "with prepared threats, which he placed on his co-worker's desk and nearby cubicles for the purpose of instilling fear in the victim," Hochman's release said.

County Counsel Dawyn Harrison shared a statement on the incident, stating that the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was contacted immediately when they learned of the "hateful acts."

Patel was arrested and released after posting $575,000 bail, prosecutors said. He is expected to appear in court in November. If convicted as charged, he faces up to 13 years and four months in state prison, the DA's release said.

"My office has no tolerance for acts of hate, which terrorize victims and send waves of fear throughout our county's diverse communities," said a statement from Hochman's office. "Everyone deserves a safe workplace and no one deserves to be vilified for their race or ethnicity."