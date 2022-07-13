LA County could return to "high" COVID-19 level by Thursday

Los Angeles County continued to head towards the "high" COVID-19 threshold as early as Thursday, Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said Tuesday.

If the county stays in the "high" level of COVID-19 activity for two consecutive weeks, an indoor mask-wearing mandate will return. Under the current pace, that mandate will take effect by July 29.

As of Tuesday, the county was in the "medium" COVID level as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In order to enter the "high" category, the county's rate of daily COVID-positive patients being admitted to area hospitals must reach 10 per 100,000 residents.

As of Tuesday, that rate was at 8.8 per 100,000 residents.

Ferrer said she expects the county to enter the "high" activity category within days.

"Given the continued increase, we do anticipate by this Thursday the county will move into that high level," Ferrer said.

Meanwhile Tuesday, the county reported 5,170 new cases and 14 additional deaths.