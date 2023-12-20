LA County beach advisory in effect following rain

As the rain falls Wednesday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advises beach goers to avoid the water, especially near discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers due to potentially higher bacteria levels in these areas.

Ocean and bay recreational waters, especially near storm drains, creeks and rivers can be contaminated with bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas after a rain fall.

Rain advisories remain in effect for 72 hours after the rainfall ends, which means this advisory is in effect until at least Friday, Dec. 22, 8 p.m. The advisory may be extended, depending on rain conditions.

To view map of impacted locations and for more information, visit: PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.