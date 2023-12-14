Watch CBS News
Los Angeles

LA councilwoman declares Dec. 13 "Depeche Mode Day LA"

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Los Angeles Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez shared her favorite LA commute song, "But Not Tonight" by Depeche Mode, and later in the day Wednesday, she welcomed band members to City Hall steps, officially declaring Dec. 13 "Depeche Mode Day LA."

"This band has been transformative around the world. Their music has connected us and transcended generations because of musical lyrics and a music style that has healed so many of us, and met us where we are," Rodriguez said.

As KROQ-FM ushered in the 80s British invasion of music, Depeche Mode exploded on LA's airwaves with devoted fans emerging immediately --  and LA love for the band has not slowed since.

Wednesday afternoon, fans converged on the steps of Los Angeles City Hall, where the councilwoman was joined by Dave Gahan and Martin Gore as they happily and humbly accepted the honor of DM Day LA.

"We humbly accept DM Day … thank you" Martin Gore said as he bowed to the cheering crowd.

Dave Gahan also thanked LA fans. "I just wanted to add, uh, thank you very much as well, and I could have done with this support in the early 90s as well. It would have been very helpful," Gahan said.

The day also paid tribute to founding member Andy Fletcher, who passed away in 2022.

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. Julie has written for The Beach Reporter covering the city of Manhattan Beach and community-based articles for the Palos Verdes Post. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie covers breaking news, crime, and community events with a niche in civic news and feature pieces. Julie also previously worked for CBS in the Los Angeles market as a video journalist.

First published on December 14, 2023 / 10:41 AM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.