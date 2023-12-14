LA councilwoman declares Dec. 13 "Depeche Mode Day LA"

Los Angeles Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez shared her favorite LA commute song, "But Not Tonight" by Depeche Mode, and later in the day Wednesday, she welcomed band members to City Hall steps, officially declaring Dec. 13 "Depeche Mode Day LA."

"This band has been transformative around the world. Their music has connected us and transcended generations because of musical lyrics and a music style that has healed so many of us, and met us where we are," Rodriguez said.

As KROQ-FM ushered in the 80s British invasion of music, Depeche Mode exploded on LA's airwaves with devoted fans emerging immediately -- and LA love for the band has not slowed since.

Wednesday afternoon, fans converged on the steps of Los Angeles City Hall, where the councilwoman was joined by Dave Gahan and Martin Gore as they happily and humbly accepted the honor of DM Day LA.

"We humbly accept DM Day … thank you" Martin Gore said as he bowed to the cheering crowd.

Dave Gahan also thanked LA fans. "I just wanted to add, uh, thank you very much as well, and I could have done with this support in the early 90s as well. It would have been very helpful," Gahan said.

The day also paid tribute to founding member Andy Fletcher, who passed away in 2022.