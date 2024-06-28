LA Council committee moves synthetic grass ban proposal forward

A Los Angeles City Council committee gave the go-ahead Friday for a proposed motion calling for a possible banning of synthetic grass citywide, for environmental and health reasons.

The council's Energy and Environment Committee approved the motion, where council members will further study the substances that have been known to be found in the turf, such as polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), and other "forever chemicals."

While synthetic grass is used in yards to give that evergreen look, it's more commonplace at recreational fields, on school and city properties.

The council will not only study PFAS and other chemicals related to artificial turf, but will also study the environmental impacts.

During the public comment period at the committee meeting, Lisa Hart with the Los Angeles Neighborhood Council Sustainability Alliance denounced synthetic grass.

"How is it that we got sold and that we bought the idea that plastic grass is a good idea? Soil is an ecosystem full of life and teeming with a bunch of stuff I don't understand and connected to the sun and the rain," Hart said.

The motion states that runoff from artificial turf, including tire rubber crumbs and other materials used for cushioning, cause PFAS and other contaminates to leach into groundwater or run off into waterways and the ocean, potentially contaminating drinking water.

Shaun Garrity, former chairman of the Synthetic Turf Council, voiced support for use of synthetic grass. He said the industry has completely moved away from using PFAS in the turf.

"It (synthetic grass) eliminates the need for irrigation, reducing water use and associated costs. Furthermore, synthetic turf eliminates the need for harmful pesticides, fertilizers and fungicides -- significantly reducing water pollution created by the toxic runoff from these chemicals," Garrity said.

Water conservation efforts fueled the popularity of artificial turf installation, but water is still used at times to cool it down when temperatures are hot.

The motion states that turf contributes to the urban "heat island" effect, raising local temperatures.

In 2023, the state of California passed legislation to allow local agencies to prohibit synthetic grass on residential properties, repealing a 2015 state law which had approved artificial grass as a method to save water.

Dianne Woelke, board member with Safe Healthy Playing Fields, said "This should be a no-brainer for all who care about the climate crisis, children and clean safe air -- soil and water."

In April 2024, the Biden Administration, through the Environmental Protection Agency, categorized PFAS and other "forever chemicals" as hazardous substances dangerous to human health. The EPA concluded that exposure to PFAS may lead to reproductive effects, developmental delays and risks of some cancers.

Exposure can happen through inhalation, ingestion, skin contact and mucous membrane exposure, including microplastic dust kicked up on artificial turf fields.