LA City Hall turning turquoise for Lung Cancer Awareness

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

Los Angeles City Hall is turning turquoise for Lung Cancer Awareness week.

The goal is to highlight the risks of lung cancer and to promote life-saving screenings.

Other L.A. landmarks participating include:

-- US Bank Tower (May 8)

-- Glendale City Hall (May 8-14)

-- TrueCar Building, 3415 S. Sepulveda Blvd. (May 8-14)

-- UCLA Powell Building & Royce Hall (May 8-14)

-- Union Station, (May 10-12)

According to the American Lung Association, lung cancer is the leading cancer killer of both men and women in the United States.

First published on May 9, 2022 / 1:10 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

