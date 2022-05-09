LA City Hall turning turquoise for Lung Cancer Awareness

CBSLA.com: The Rundown (May 9 AM Edition)

Los Angeles City Hall is turning turquoise for Lung Cancer Awareness week.

The goal is to highlight the risks of lung cancer and to promote life-saving screenings.

Other L.A. landmarks participating include:

-- US Bank Tower (May 8)

-- Glendale City Hall (May 8-14)

-- TrueCar Building, 3415 S. Sepulveda Blvd. (May 8-14)

-- UCLA Powell Building & Royce Hall (May 8-14)

-- Union Station, (May 10-12)

According to the American Lung Association, lung cancer is the leading cancer killer of both men and women in the United States.