Kevin de León returns to L.A. City Council chambers

For the first time since a recording of a racist conversation among L.A. City Councilmembers was released to the public, Kevin de León returned to City Council chambers on Friday.

At about 11 a.m. de León walked in and took his seat at the horseshoe table. It took people in the room a few minutes to notice, which led to a loud interruption.

It's the first time he's been back in council since October 1.

City Council Paul Krekorian then called for a 10-minute recess, that lasted 45 minutes.

Immediately after calling the recess, Krekorian walked over to de Leon to talk to him. After about 10 minutes, de León got up and left the room.

Protesters calling for de León's resignation, and de León supporters, both had been loudly reacting to de León's presence. De León has refused to resign.

De León was part of a racist conversation among two other councilmembers and a labor leader that was recorded last year, and was anonymously leaked to the public in October this year. Council President Nury Martinez resigned as a result of the public fallout. Councilman Gil Cedillo has not resigned.

Kevin de León has been criticized for drawing a paycheck while not showing up for city council meetings. A number of other city councilmembers did leave the horseshoe when de León showed up Friday.

De León has been asked to be excused from meetings, but that request has not been granted.

De León is currently facing a recall effort that kicked off this week.

Friday is the last meeting of the current council before new members are sworn in.