Recall effort against LA City Councilmember Kevin de León accepted by City Clerk's office

The recall effort against Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León has taken a step closer to potentially ousting the embattled councilmember.

The organizer of the recall effort has dropped off the required signatures to recall de León to the City Clerk's office, CBSLA has learned.

CBSLA Reporter Jeff Nguyen has learned that the City Clerk has accepted the letter of intent to recall de León.

It's unclear how long it will take for the effort to be ratified but the next step is for the City Clerk to verify the signatures.

This is developing news. Check back for more details.