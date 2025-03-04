LA City Council to weigh Kristin Crowley's appeal today after her removal as fire chief by Mayor Karen Bass

The Los Angeles City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday morning to discuss the formal appeal filed by Kristin Crowley after Mayor Karen Bass removed her as the city's fire chief last month.

"While it is in the city's best interest to hear this matter expeditiously, it is also important to allow the appellant, interested parties, and Councilmembers to be present and prepared for the meeting," a statement from Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson said.

It is unclear if Crolwey will speak at the meeting and if council members will be able to question her.

"There's been a tremendous amount of love and outpour from the community and I'm just grateful to have UFLAC (United Firefighters of Los Angeles City) here," Crowley told reporters as she walked into City Hall on Tuesday. "We're going to push and work really hard to get our people what they need to do their jobs."

Bass announced Crowley's removal at a press conference on Feb. 21, citing her handling of the Palisades Fire response and her alleged refusal to conduct an after-action report following the fires.

"Acting in the best interests of Los Angeles' public safety, and for the operations of the Los Angeles Fire Department, I have removed Kristin Crowley as Fire Chief," Bass said in a statement. "We know that 1,000 firefighters that could have been on duty on the morning the fires broke out were instead sent home on Chief Crowley's watch."

To overturn Bass' decision, Crowley will need two-thirds of the present council members to vote in her favor.

Going into the meeting, Crowley has the support of firefighters and members of the United Firefighters of Los Angeles union, some of whom said they will be present at the meeting.

Bass named former Chief Deputy Ronnie Villanueva as interim fire chief.

Crowley still works for the fire department after her removal as chief.