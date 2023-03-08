LA City Council defers vote on LAPD's robotic dog acquisition

The Los Angeles City Council deferred its vote Tuesday on accepting the controversial gift of a robotic dog for the Los Angeles Police Department to use in certain SWAT situations.

The dog-like robot, named Spot, is said to be paid for with a nearly $280,000 donation from the Los Angeles Police Foundation, the police department reported. It can traverse uneven terrain, climb stairs, open doors, allow an officer to speak to a suspect through a speaker, and basically make first contact in areas that may be too dangerous for officers.

Dangerous situations the robot may be used in include: an active shooter barricaded suspect or an explosive device threat.

During public comment at Tuesday's council meeting, one resident said it's not needed. "Nobody asked for a bloody stupid robot dog, nobody needs a robot dog," said Eddie Jones.

Councilmembers Eunisses Hernandez and Hugo Soto-Martinez also opposed the robot gift.

"So colleagues I ask again, how does accepting this donation make our city safer and how is it fiscally responsible," said LA Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez.

Critics voice concerns over the misuse of technology. A similar robotic dog was used in 2020 by the New York City Police Department and it was quickly eliminated right after it was used as it was thought to have been used in surveillance of low income communities.

The LAPD reported that like its department drones, the use of the robotic dog would have to be approved by the deputy chief of the counter-terrorism bureau, and the police chief must be notified. The department stated they have a detailed written policy that severely limits Spot's use. Councilmember Traci Park said the robot cannot be used for lethal purposes or everyday patrols.

"Spot will allow us remote visibilities into areas that we may not normally be able to see with the human eye or as well as placing our officers in a dangerous situation," said LAPD Deputy Chief David Kowalski.

The council will review the decision to accept the robotic dog, or not, in 60 days as they review the LAPD's written policy on use and management of the robot.