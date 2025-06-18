LA Board of Supervisors approves home rebuilding permit fee relief for wildfire survivors

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion this week that will offer financial relief to property owners wanting to rebuild after the Eaton and Palisades fires.

The Eaton fire destroyed 9,418 structures, and the Palisades Fire decimated 6,837 structures, leaving property owners displaced and with mounting costs to rebuild.

The approved motion, introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, allows for county rebuilding permit fees to be deferred for homeowners impacted by the L.A. wildfires. It also calls for homeowners who have already paid rebuilding permit fees to be reimbursed.

Barger said that permitting and inspection fees can add up to more than $20,000 before construction even begins.

"This is a huge relief. Rebuilding should not be cost-prohibitive," she said. "While this is a deferral, I'm confident we are going to be able to find the money to cover the costs associated with the costs of permitting."

She said she is hopeful that reimbursements will be issued within 30 days and will soon provide more information on her webpage.

The fee deferrals are for residents who owned and occupied their property before Jan. 7, 2025. "You have to have lived in your home pre-fire," Barger said.

The county reported earlier that it received more than 600 applications to rebuild in the Eaton Fire area.

Related: Architects debut pre-approved home designs to help Altadena rebuild