L.A. Chargers Coach Brandon Staley to hold press conference

Los Angeles Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley is scheduled to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

It's Staley's first time speaking out since Saturday night, when the Chargers lost 31-30 to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Wild Card Round, after blowing a 27-point lead, the largest blown lead in Chargers history.

Brandon Staley and Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco will both return for next season.

Quarterbacks Coach Shane Day and Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi have been fired, and Linebackers Coach Michael Wilhoite has also reportedly been let go.

What does it all mean for Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert? He will see his third offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in four seasons in the NFL next season. Herbert set the all-time passing record for a single season in December.

Injuries have plagued the team: Left Tackle Rashawn Slater got hurt in Week 3 and did not return; Keenan Allen and Mike Williams were not together on the field for much of this season. The team has had rushing problems.

The question for the L.A. Chargers: How do you go beyond the Wild Card Round and get to a Super Bowl?