Koreatown neighbors demand action as sprawling homeless encampment continues to grow

A group of Koreatown residents is demanding action from local leaders as a sprawling homeless encampment taking up a vacant lot continues to grow without any supervision.

The property, which sits adjacent to apartments and businesses on Manhattan Place, in between Seventh Street and Eighth Street, is not only an eyesore but a safety risk, residents say, claiming that they're afraid to walk by night or day.

It contains dozens of tents, bicycles, piles of clothing and boxes scattered across the ground, which was spotted as SkyCal flew overhead. On top of that, what looked to be a volleyball net and a barbecue could also be seen, and some residents say that they've noticed a kiddie pool in the past.

"It is really dangerous, we don't know what they are on most of the time," said Jennifer Rescinos, who lives in the neighborhood with her parents. "We are all shaken up."

She says that the encampment started with a few tents back in the spring, but quickly grew into what it was on Friday, with dozens of people and living spaces filling the empty yard.

"They are taking over the power outages, everything, all the poles here. We are out of power," Rescinos said.

Another resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said that there have already been several fires associated with the property, and that they're worried it's just a disaster waiting to happen.

City leaders have addressed the issue publicly, but say there are big hurdles in the way as the encampment sits on private property, which limits what they can actually do.

Mayor Karen Bass shared a statement on the encampment upon request from CBS News Los Angeles. In part, it read: "It is entirely unacceptable for private property owners to allow their lots to become a nuisance and a danger to the community. All necessary City departments are responding to this location to hold the owner accountable and keep the community safe."

Los Angeles City Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky, whose Fifth District oversees the area, also shared a statement after she was made aware of the issue by constituents.

"It should not take months of frustration or years of delays before action is taken," said a statement from Yaroslavsky's office. "The system we have is set up to request compliance instead of demanding accountability."

Mayor Bass' office told CBS News Los Angeles that outreach teams have been sent to the location in hopes of bringing some of the people at the encampment to provide them the necessary support they need in finding shelter.