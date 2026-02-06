Watch CBS News
Driver crashes into hydrant, power lines in Koreatown during hit-and-run

Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles.
A driver crashed into a water hydrant and power lines during a hit-and-run in Koreatown on Friday morning.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the crash took place around 4:40 a.m. in the 700 block of Mariposa Avenue.

Firefighters were unable to immediately turn off the water because the car had struck high-voltage wires, which caused a significant hazard. Crews from the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power were requested.

The LAPD said the driver fled the scene on foot. There is no suspect description at this time.

No injuries were reported during the incident. 

