Knott's Berry Farm expands chaperone policy, offers free admission to adults accompanying 5 minors

As the Halloween season gets underway, Knott's Berry Farm is changing its chaperone policy to expand the number of minors every adult chaperone can accompany into the amusement park.

(credit: Knott's Berry Farm)

As of Thursday, a guest 21 and older can now chaperone up to five guests under the age of 18. And if all of those five guests have paid to get in, the chaperone is eligible for complimentary admission to use for that night only.

The new policy goes into effect as of Thursday and will apply for all Knott's Scary Farm event nights.

The park instituted the chaperone policy in July after a brawl among teenagers that prompted an early closure one night. Knott's originally required all guests 17 and younger to be accompanied by a chaperone who was 21 and older on Fridays and Saturdays, then later extended the rule to Sundays.

Adult chaperones must present a valid photo ID with date of birth and accompany their party during entry, remain inside the park and be available by phone throughout their visit. Minors who are found inside the park without a chaperone are subject to ejection.