Knott's Berry Farm extends chaperone policy to cover all Knott's Scary Farm events

In light of a recent string of violent attacks and fights started at Knott's Berry Farm, the amusement park as opted to extend their recently imposed chaperone policy to their popular Halloween-themed Knott's Scary Farm events.

The policy, which calls for any patron under the age of 18 to be required by a chaperone of at least 21 years of age, began on July 22 after a series of violent fights caused chaos and the park to close early days before. Initially the plan was only supposed to be active for Fridays and Saturdays, but was eventually extended to cover Sundays as well.

The chaperone is required to show valid photo ID with a date of birth and be available by phone throughout their visit. Each chaperone can accompany up to three minors, and they must remain with them during the entire visit to the park.

"For decades, Knott's Berry Farm has been a place where families and friends come together to enjoy our one-of-a-kind park. Millions of guests have counted on us for their daily dose of wholesome family fun, and we're committed to keeping that promise going forward," said the theme park's website. "As part of this commitment, we have added additional security protocols and operational policies. A new Chaperone Policy went into effect on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at both Knott's Berry Farm and Knott's Soak City in July. The policy will now be extended to all event nights of Knott's Scary Farm."

Additionally, the park has implemented a bag policy, which restricts guests from bringing bags large than 6.5" x 4.5" x2" into the park. Bags include purses, backpacks and diaper bags. All other bags that fit the guidelines will be searched ahead of entry.

Minors found in the park without a chaperone will be ejected, and anyone who violates the park's personal conduct policy will be ejected without refund, Knott's officials said.

Knott's Scary Farm is "the largest and most haunting Halloween event in Southern California, with unimaginable scares and innovative thrills that can't be found anywhere else," and is slated to begin on Sept. 22 and run through Halloween on Oct. 31.