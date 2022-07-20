After fights shut park down early, Knott's Berry Farm releases new policy requiring chaperones for underage visitors

Adult chaperones will now be required to accompany underage visitors to Knott's Berry Farm, according to a new code of conduct the amusement park released Wednesday.

The new policy, which takes effect Friday, was released in the wake of weekend violence that broke out, forcing the Buena Park amusement park to close early. The violence included multiple fights and panicked stampedes of park visitors trying to get away, but reports of gunshots were not found to be credible.

According to the new policy, which will apply to Fridays and Saturdays at both Knott's Berry Farm and Knott's Soak City Waterpark until further notice, all guests 17 years old or younger must be accompanied by a person at least 21 years old just to get into the park. The chaperone will be required to show valid photo ID with a date of birth and be available by phone throughout their visit. Each chaperone can accompany up to three minors, and they must remain with them during the entire visit to the park.

"For decades, Knott's Berry Farm has been a place where families and friends come together to enjoy our one-of-a-kind park," officials said in a statement. "Millions of guests have counted on us for their daily dose of wholesome family fun, and we'

Minors found in the park without a chaperone will be ejected, and anyone who violates the park's personal conduct policy will be ejected without refund, Knotts officials said.