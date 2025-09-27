Kiké Hernandez hits go-ahead double in 9th to lift Dodgers past Mariners, 5-3

Kiké Hernandez hit a two-run, go-ahead double in the ninth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers struck out 15 Seattle hitters in a 5-3 victory over the Mariners on Saturday night.

Mariners closer Andrés Muñoz walked Michael Conforto and Alex Call to lead off the ninth. Both runners advanced on Miguel Rojas' groundout to first scored when Hernandez drove Muñoz's breaking ball down the line in left.

Edgardo Henriquez pitched the ninth for his first save of the season. The Dodgers struck out the final nine Mariners hitters in order.

Muñoz (3-3) took the loss, and Alex Vesia (4-2) got the win after a scoreless eighth for Los Angeles. The Dodgers have won five straight.

Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing broke a scoreless tie with a two-run homer in the fifth inning off Seattle starter Logan Gilbert, but Jorge Polanco put the Mariners ahead with a three-run homer the very next inning off Andrew Heaney.

The Dodgers tied it again in the seventh when Michael Conforto scored from third on reliever Logan Evans' wild pitch.

Conforto led off the inning with a single, advanced to third on a basehit from Hernandez, and then scored when the ball flew past Mariners catcher Harry Ford to the backstop.

Key moment

Hernandez' double put the Dodgers in front for good and put a jolt into the sizable contingent of Dodgers fans in attendance.

Key stat

The Dodgers extended their winning streak over the Mariners to 11 games. The Mariners last beat the Dodgers on April 19, 2021, at T-Mobile Park.

Up next

Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw (10-2, 3.52) will make the final regular season start of his Hall of Fame caliber career on Sunday against Mariners RHP Bryce Miller (4-5, 5.53).