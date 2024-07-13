Kids' Choice Awards Take Over Pauley Pavilion with Slime and Celebrations

The 2024 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards are set to take place tonight at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion, celebrating the 25th anniversary of SpongeBob SquarePants. SpongeBob and Patrick Star, voiced by Tom Kenny and Bill Fagerbakke, will host the show, making it the first awards show to feature animated characters as hosts. The stage will transport viewers into the world of Bikini Bottom.

Lil Uzi Vert gets slimed onstage at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023 held at Microsoft Theater on March 4, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

This year's show will introduce rainbow-colored slime in addition to the traditional green slime. Historically, anyone who steps on stage at the Kids' Choice Awards risks getting slimed, and this year could be no different for some big-name stars.

Taylor Swift leads with six nominations, including favorite female artist, where she competes with Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, and Selena Gomez. Nominees for favorite male artist include Bad Bunny, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Justin Timberlake, Post Malone, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, and Usher. Beyoncé, Cyrus, Rodrigo, and Timberlake each have four nominations.

Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is nominated for favorite male sports star, alongside his teammate Patrick Mahomes, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, LeBron James, and Stephen Curry. Competing for best female sports star are Alex Morgan, Caitlin Clark, Coco Gauff, Sha'Carri Richardson, Simone Biles, and Venus Williams. Serena Williams will receive a Legend Award during the ceremony.

This year's nominees list includes over 50 first-time nominees, with categories spanning film, television, music, sports, social media, and gaming. Australian rapper The Kid Laroi is set to perform, and award winners will be chosen exclusively through online voting.

Who is nominated for a Kids' Choice Award?



Favorite Kids TV Show:

Danger Force

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Power Rangers Cosmic Fury

Raven's Home

The Muppets Mayhem

The Really Loud House

Tyler Perry's Young Dylan

Favorite Family TV Show:

Abbott Elementary

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Goosebumps

iCarly

Loki

Young Sheldon

Favorite Reality Show:

America's Funniest Home Videos

America's Got Talent

American Ninja Warrior

Is It Cake?

Kids Baking Championship

LEGO Masters

Favorite Cartoon:

Big City Greens

Monster High

SpongeBob SquarePants

Teen Titans Go!

The Loud House

The Simpsons

Favorite Female TV Star (Kids):

Hunter Deno

Lilly Singh

Olivia Rodrigo

Raven-Symone

Sofia Wylie

Tessa Rao

Favorite Male TV Star (Kids):

Chance Perez

Dylan Gilmer

Jahzir Bruno

Joshua Bassett

Walker Scobell

Wolfgang Schaeffer

Favorite Female TV Star (Family):

Janelle James

Laci Mosley

Miranda Cosgrove

Peyton List

Quinta Brunson

Rosario Dawson

Favorite Male TV Star (Family):

Gordon Cormier

Iain Armitage

Jerry Trainor

Justin Long

Tom Hiddleston

Zack Morris

Favorite Movie:

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Barbie

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The Little Mermaid

The Marvels

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Wonka

Favorite Movie Actor:

Adam Sandler

Chris Pratt

Jason Momoa

John Cena

Paul Rudd

Ryan Gosling

Ryan Reynolds

Timothee Chalamet

Favorite Movie Actress:

America Ferrera

Brie Larson

Halle Bailey

Jennifer Garner

Margot Robbie

Melissa McCarthy

Zendaya

Zoe Saldana

Favorite Animated Movie:

Elemental

Kung Fu Panda 4

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

The Garfield Movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Trolls Band Together

Favorite Male Voice from an Animated Movie:

Adam Sandler

Brady Noon

Chris Pratt

Jack Black

Jackie Chan

Justin Timberlake

Shameik Moore

Favorite Female Voice from an Animated Movie:

Anna Kendrick

Anya Taylor-Joy

Ariana DeBose

Awkwafina

Ayo Edebiri

Hailee Steinfeld

Kristen Bell

McKenna Grace

Favorite Villain:

Amy Schumer

Austin Butler

Jack Black

Keegan-Michael Key

Melissa McCarthy

Renee Rapp

Favorite Female Artist:

Ariana Grande

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

Favorite Male Artist:

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Timberlake

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Travis Scott

Usher

Favorite Music Group:

Black Eyed Peas

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

NSYNC

Favorite Song:

"Dance the Night" – Dua Lipa

"Fast Car" – Luke Combs

"Flowers" – Miley Cyrus

"Paint The Town Red" – Doja Cat

"Selfish" – Justin Timberlake

"TEXAS HOLD 'EM" – Beyoncé

"What Was I Made For?" – Billie Eilish

"yes, and?" – Ariana Grande

Favorite Music Collaboration:

"All My Life" – Lil Durk and J. Cole

"Baby Don't Hurt Me" – David Guetta, Anne Marie, and Coi Leray

"Barbie World" – Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Aqua

"Doctor (Work it Out)" – Pharrell Williams featuring Miley Cyrus

"Fortnight" – Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone

"Karma (Remix)" – Taylor Swift and Ice Spice

"SUPPOSED TO BE LOVED" – DJ Khaled featuring Lil Baby, Future, and Lil Uzi Vert

"Wild Ones" – Jessie Murph and Jelly Roll

Favorite Breakout Artist:

Coco Jones

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Renee Rapp

Tate McRae

Teddy Swims

Tyla

Victoria Monet

Favorite Album:

"Barbie: The Album"

"Cowboy Carter" – Beyoncé

"Endless Summer Vacation" – Miley Cyrus

"GUTS" – Olivia Rodrigo

"THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT: THE ANTHOLOGY" – Taylor Swift

"Whitsitt Chapel" – Jelly Roll

Favorite Global Music Star:

Africa: Tyla

Asia: BLACKPINK

Australia/NZ: Troye Sivan

Europe: Zara Larsson

Latin America: Karol G

North America: Taylor Swift

UK: Dua Lipa

Favorite Ticket of the Year:

Bad Bunny: Most Wanted

Beyoncé: Renaissance Tour

BlackPink: BornPink Tour

Olivia Rodrigo: Guts Tour

Sabrina Carpenter: Emails That I Can't Send Tour

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Favorite Viral Song:

"Beautiful Things" – Benson Boone

"Daylight" – David Kushner

"Espresso" – Sabrina Carpenter

"Greedy" – Tate McRae

"Lil Boo Thang" – Paul Russell

"Water" – Tyla

Favorite Male Creator:

Dhar Mann

Mark Rober

Markiplier

MrBeast

Ryan's World

Spencer X

Favorite Female Creator:

Charli D'Amelio

Dixie D'Amelio

Emma Chamberlain

Hannah Stocking

Kids Diana Show

Lexi Rivera

Favorite Gamer:

Aphmau

Kai Cenat

Ninja

Preston

TheBoyDilly

Unspeakable

Favorite Social Music Star:

Addison Rae

Bella Poarch

David Kushner

Djo

Madison Beer

Paul Russell

Favorite Creator Family:

FGTeeV

Jordan Matter/Salish Matter

Ninja Kidz

Royalty Family

The Beverly Halls

The Herberts

Favorite Female Sports Star:

Alex Morgan

Caitlin Clark

Coco Gauff

Sha'Carri Richardson

Simone Biles

Venus Williams

Favorite Male Sports Star:

Cristiano Ronaldo

LeBron James

Lionel Messi

Patrick Mahomes

Stephen Curry

Travis Kelce

Favorite Video Game:

Just Dance 2024

Madden NFL 24

Minecraft

Roblox

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom