Kids' Choice Awards Take Over Pauley Pavilion with Slime and Celebrations
The 2024 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards are set to take place tonight at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion, celebrating the 25th anniversary of SpongeBob SquarePants. SpongeBob and Patrick Star, voiced by Tom Kenny and Bill Fagerbakke, will host the show, making it the first awards show to feature animated characters as hosts. The stage will transport viewers into the world of Bikini Bottom.
This year's show will introduce rainbow-colored slime in addition to the traditional green slime. Historically, anyone who steps on stage at the Kids' Choice Awards risks getting slimed, and this year could be no different for some big-name stars.
Taylor Swift leads with six nominations, including favorite female artist, where she competes with Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, and Selena Gomez. Nominees for favorite male artist include Bad Bunny, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Justin Timberlake, Post Malone, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, and Usher. Beyoncé, Cyrus, Rodrigo, and Timberlake each have four nominations.
Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is nominated for favorite male sports star, alongside his teammate Patrick Mahomes, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, LeBron James, and Stephen Curry. Competing for best female sports star are Alex Morgan, Caitlin Clark, Coco Gauff, Sha'Carri Richardson, Simone Biles, and Venus Williams. Serena Williams will receive a Legend Award during the ceremony.
This year's nominees list includes over 50 first-time nominees, with categories spanning film, television, music, sports, social media, and gaming. Australian rapper The Kid Laroi is set to perform, and award winners will be chosen exclusively through online voting.
Who is nominated for a Kids' Choice Award?
Favorite Kids TV Show:
- Danger Force
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians
- Power Rangers Cosmic Fury
- Raven's Home
- The Muppets Mayhem
- The Really Loud House
- Tyler Perry's Young Dylan
Favorite Family TV Show:
- Abbott Elementary
- Avatar: The Last Airbender
- Goosebumps
- iCarly
- Loki
- Young Sheldon
Favorite Reality Show:
- America's Funniest Home Videos
- America's Got Talent
- American Ninja Warrior
- Is It Cake?
- Kids Baking Championship
- LEGO Masters
Favorite Cartoon:
- Big City Greens
- Monster High
- SpongeBob SquarePants
- Teen Titans Go!
- The Loud House
- The Simpsons
Favorite Female TV Star (Kids):
- Hunter Deno
- Lilly Singh
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Raven-Symone
- Sofia Wylie
- Tessa Rao
Favorite Male TV Star (Kids):
- Chance Perez
- Dylan Gilmer
- Jahzir Bruno
- Joshua Bassett
- Walker Scobell
- Wolfgang Schaeffer
Favorite Female TV Star (Family):
- Janelle James
- Laci Mosley
- Miranda Cosgrove
- Peyton List
- Quinta Brunson
- Rosario Dawson
Favorite Male TV Star (Family):
- Gordon Cormier
- Iain Armitage
- Jerry Trainor
- Justin Long
- Tom Hiddleston
- Zack Morris
Favorite Movie:
- Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
- Barbie
- Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- The Little Mermaid
- The Marvels
- Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
- Wonka
Favorite Movie Actor:
- Adam Sandler
- Chris Pratt
- Jason Momoa
- John Cena
- Paul Rudd
- Ryan Gosling
- Ryan Reynolds
- Timothee Chalamet
Favorite Movie Actress:
- America Ferrera
- Brie Larson
- Halle Bailey
- Jennifer Garner
- Margot Robbie
- Melissa McCarthy
- Zendaya
- Zoe Saldana
Favorite Animated Movie:
- Elemental
- Kung Fu Panda 4
- PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
- The Garfield Movie
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Trolls Band Together
Favorite Male Voice from an Animated Movie:
- Adam Sandler
- Brady Noon
- Chris Pratt
- Jack Black
- Jackie Chan
- Justin Timberlake
- Shameik Moore
Favorite Female Voice from an Animated Movie:
- Anna Kendrick
- Anya Taylor-Joy
- Ariana DeBose
- Awkwafina
- Ayo Edebiri
- Hailee Steinfeld
- Kristen Bell
- McKenna Grace
Favorite Villain:
- Amy Schumer
- Austin Butler
- Jack Black
- Keegan-Michael Key
- Melissa McCarthy
- Renee Rapp
Favorite Female Artist:
- Ariana Grande
- Beyoncé
- Billie Eilish
- Cardi B
- Miley Cyrus
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Selena Gomez
- Taylor Swift
Favorite Male Artist:
- Bad Bunny
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Timberlake
- Post Malone
- The Weeknd
- Travis Scott
- Usher
Favorite Music Group:
- Black Eyed Peas
- Coldplay
- Imagine Dragons
- Jonas Brothers
- Maroon 5
- NSYNC
Favorite Song:
- "Dance the Night" – Dua Lipa
- "Fast Car" – Luke Combs
- "Flowers" – Miley Cyrus
- "Paint The Town Red" – Doja Cat
- "Selfish" – Justin Timberlake
- "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" – Beyoncé
- "What Was I Made For?" – Billie Eilish
- "yes, and?" – Ariana Grande
Favorite Music Collaboration:
- "All My Life" – Lil Durk and J. Cole
- "Baby Don't Hurt Me" – David Guetta, Anne Marie, and Coi Leray
- "Barbie World" – Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Aqua
- "Doctor (Work it Out)" – Pharrell Williams featuring Miley Cyrus
- "Fortnight" – Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone
- "Karma (Remix)" – Taylor Swift and Ice Spice
- "SUPPOSED TO BE LOVED" – DJ Khaled featuring Lil Baby, Future, and Lil Uzi Vert
- "Wild Ones" – Jessie Murph and Jelly Roll
Favorite Breakout Artist:
- Coco Jones
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Renee Rapp
- Tate McRae
- Teddy Swims
- Tyla
- Victoria Monet
Favorite Album:
- "Barbie: The Album"
- "Cowboy Carter" – Beyoncé
- "Endless Summer Vacation" – Miley Cyrus
- "GUTS" – Olivia Rodrigo
- "THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT: THE ANTHOLOGY" – Taylor Swift
- "Whitsitt Chapel" – Jelly Roll
Favorite Global Music Star:
- Africa: Tyla
- Asia: BLACKPINK
- Australia/NZ: Troye Sivan
- Europe: Zara Larsson
- Latin America: Karol G
- North America: Taylor Swift
- UK: Dua Lipa
Favorite Ticket of the Year:
- Bad Bunny: Most Wanted
- Beyoncé: Renaissance Tour
- BlackPink: BornPink Tour
- Olivia Rodrigo: Guts Tour
- Sabrina Carpenter: Emails That I Can't Send Tour
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Favorite Viral Song:
- "Beautiful Things" – Benson Boone
- "Daylight" – David Kushner
- "Espresso" – Sabrina Carpenter
- "Greedy" – Tate McRae
- "Lil Boo Thang" – Paul Russell
- "Water" – Tyla
Favorite Male Creator:
- Dhar Mann
- Mark Rober
- Markiplier
- MrBeast
- Ryan's World
- Spencer X
Favorite Female Creator:
- Charli D'Amelio
- Dixie D'Amelio
- Emma Chamberlain
- Hannah Stocking
- Kids Diana Show
- Lexi Rivera
Favorite Gamer:
- Aphmau
- Kai Cenat
- Ninja
- Preston
- TheBoyDilly
- Unspeakable
Favorite Social Music Star:
- Addison Rae
- Bella Poarch
- David Kushner
- Djo
- Madison Beer
- Paul Russell
Favorite Creator Family:
- FGTeeV
- Jordan Matter/Salish Matter
- Ninja Kidz
- Royalty Family
- The Beverly Halls
- The Herberts
Favorite Female Sports Star:
- Alex Morgan
- Caitlin Clark
- Coco Gauff
- Sha'Carri Richardson
- Simone Biles
- Venus Williams
Favorite Male Sports Star:
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- LeBron James
- Lionel Messi
- Patrick Mahomes
- Stephen Curry
- Travis Kelce
Favorite Video Game:
- Just Dance 2024
- Madden NFL 24
- Minecraft
- Roblox
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom