Keenan Anderson's cause of death determined by LA County Coroner

The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office has released the cause and manner of death of Keenan Anderson, the man who was died on January 3 after he was tased by Los Angeles Police Department officers.

In a press release, the coroner announced that they had determined "the cause of death of 31-year-old Keenan Darnell Anderson as effects of cardiomyopathy (enlarged heart) and cocaine use (death determined hours after restraint and conducted energy device [CED] use)," the statement said. "The manner of death is undetermined."

Anderson, a Washington D.C. resident and high school English teacher who was visiting family in Los Angeles, was involved in a traffic collision in Venice back in January, where LAPD officers determined that he appeared to be under the influence.

As he spoke with officers, he ran from them, causing a brief foot pursuit before they caught up. It was then that they claim Anderson was being resistant leading them to use a stun gun, bodyweight, firm grips and joint locks as they handcuffed him.

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore has since disclosed that Anderson was tased six times during the incident.

"External analysis of the discharged CED revealed probes were deployed without skin impact and that trigger activations were discharged to Mr. Anderson's back via drive-stun application," the coroner statement says.

Anderson died later that same day after he was taken to a nearby hospital.

His death caused public outcry, as it was one of three fatal use-of-force incidents conducted by LAPD officers in a two-day span across Los Angeles County.

Relatives of Anderson have since filed a $50 million damages claim against the city of LA.