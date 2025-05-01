KCAL Cares works to help rebuild and strengthen SoCal after the wildfires

Within weeks of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, KCAL News made a commitment to help those communities in need. These partnerships ranged from raising money along side the American Red Cross, to helping SoCal Honda Dealers with a toy and essentials donation drive.

KCAL Cares' work and commitment continues and has expanded to different areas and communities. You can also help, as KCAL News stands with Southern California as the region rebuilds together stronger and better than ever.

Here is a list of those partnerships, how you can benefit, and how to help:

American Red Cross

Those hoping to help those affected by the fires and windstorms can visit redcross.org/kcal. You can also help through your phone by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Since the launch of the partnership, KCAL Cares and the American Red Cross have raised over $900,000.

If you would like to donate blood, visit redcrossblood.org

Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to, and help people recover from disasters, big and small.

SoCal Honda Dealers

In February, KCAL Cares teamed up with SoCal Honda dealers for a toy and essentials drive for those who lost their belongings in the wildfires. This highlighted the need to help children recover their lost toys and stuffed animals. Following the fires, a number of efforts popped up including the LA Lost Stuffy Project.

Rebuilding SoCal

KCAL News has launched an initiative called "Rebuilding SoCal," a commitment to cover that process, helping people come to terms with the loss and how to begin again.

Our promise: Be there for the successes, the setbacks and ultimately — Los Angeles' comeback.

The initiative will have three main components:

Recovery and Hope: By showcasing these stories of recovery, KCAL News will uplift and inspire others to keep fighting as they seek new housing, deal with insurance and disaster relief and rebuild their homes, schools and businesses.

By showcasing these stories of recovery, KCAL News will uplift and inspire others to keep fighting as they seek new housing, deal with insurance and disaster relief and rebuild their homes, schools and businesses. Getting Answers: Our reporters will hold leaders accountable. We will strive to be a voice for communities without one as they struggled to receive answers and support. Tough questions will be asked about fire response, evacuation procedures, distribution of financial and emergency support and price gouging in the housing market — amongst many other issues.

Our reporters will hold leaders accountable. We will strive to be a voice for communities without one as they struggled to receive answers and support. Tough questions will be asked about fire response, evacuation procedures, distribution of financial and emergency support and price gouging in the housing market — amongst many other issues. Community Support: KCAL News will provide direct support to individuals and organizations that are assisting victims through the KCAL Cares program

Mental Health Awareness Month

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and KCAL Cares is highlighting organizations helping those impacted by the Los Angeles County Wildfires.

Throughout the month, KCAL News will feature a local nonprofit each week that addresses the immediate and long-term mental health needs of children, families and the elderly.

You'll meet the mental health champions bringing healing and support as our communities rebuild, plus provide resources for anyone seeking help.

Coffee With KCAL

In March KCAL News began hosting "Coffee With KCAL" as a way to welcome and encourage people to share their stories and concerns. The team at KCAL wants to know what issues matter the most to those in our communities.

The first event was at Lavender and Honey Espresso Bar in Pasadena. The second "Coffee With KCAL" was in April at the American Legion Post 283 in Pacific Palisades. These are just the first two events in the community, with more in the future.

We Want to Hear From You

KCAL News wants to hear your story ideas and news tips about the rebuilding process. Reach us at KCALNews.com/TIPS or kcal9investigates@cbs.com.