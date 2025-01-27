Kasper, Raymond help Red Wings beat Kings 5-2

Marco Kasper scored twice, Lucas Raymond had a goal and three assists, and the Detroit Red Wings rallied to beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 on Monday night.

Elmer Soderblom scored his first goal of the season and Alex DeBrincat also scored as Detroit erased a 2-0 first-period deficit. Cam Talbot stopped 23 shots to improve to 8-1 in January.

Quinton Byfield and Kevil Fiala scored for the Kings, and Darcy Kuemper had 23 saves.

Byfield was credited with a goal in the first period when Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider took a backhanded swipe at the puck off a faceoff in Detroit's zone. The puck squirted between Talbot's skate and the goalpost.

Takeaways

Kings: Los Angeles is 2-5-1 after a five-game winning streak.

Red Wings: With forward Patrick Kane, J.T. Compher and Vladimir Tarasenko all sidelined by injury or illness, 31-year-old Dominik Shine made his NHL debut. Shine, who had appeared in 462 AHL games with Grand Rapids, skated on the fourth line.

Key moment

Seconds after Talbot made a quality save against Adrian Kempe, Kasper gave Detroit a 4-2 advantage. He banged in his own rebound while getting knocked down with 9:55 remaining.

Key stat

Raymond, Detroit's leading scorer with 56 points, has 23 points in 16 games since Todd McLellan was named head coach late last month.

Up next

Kings play at Florida on Wednesday, and Red Wings visit Edmonton on Thursday to begin a four-game trip.