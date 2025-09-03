Kamala Harris provided LAPD, CHP detail after Trump revokes Secret Service protection

The Los Angeles Police Department and the California Highway Patrol have provided former Vice President Kamala Harris with a security detail after President Trump revoked her Secret Service protection, according to the LAPD's Metropolitan Division.

The Metropolitan Division contains LAPD's specialized units, including the citywide Tactical Response Teams, which provide security at high-profile events such as the awards shows in LA. LAPD's website states that TRT has worked closely with the Secret Service and the Department of State to provide protection to the president, vice president and foreign dignitaries.

Former vice presidents, their spouses and children younger than 16 typically receive protection by the Secret Service for up to six months after leaving office under a law passed by Congress in 2008. But for recent administrations, an outgoing vice president's detail has been extended beyond that allotted time because of a heightened threat environment.

Federal law allows the secretary of Homeland Security to direct the Secret Service to provide temporary protection for a former vice president for longer than six months after leaving the White House "if the Secretary of Homeland Security or designee determines that information or conditions warrant such protection."

In early January, former President Joe Biden signed an executive order extending Harris' detail to 18 months after her term ended. Last week, Mr. Trump ordered Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to rescind Harris' Secret Service detail, effective Sept. 1, through an executive memorandum that amended Biden's directive, two senior officials at the Department of Homeland Security told CBS News.

The directive was then forwarded to the Secret Service, and the agency will comply with the order, the Homeland Security officials said.

The U.S. Secret Service ran a threat assessment on Harris and did not find anything alarming, nothing that would warrant extending her detail past the usual six months, according to sources familiar with the situation.

"The Vice President is grateful to the United States Secret Service for their professionalism, dedication, and unwavering commitment to safety," Kirsten Allen, a senior adviser to Harris, said in a statement to CBS News.

The decision by Mr. Trump was first reported by CNN.

Since returning to the White House for a second term, Mr. Trump's administration has removed Secret Service protection for several people, including John Bolton, who was the president's national security adviser in his first term, and Hunter Biden and Ashley Biden, the children of former President Joe Biden.

Former presidents and their spouses receive Secret Service protection for life, but that ends for a president's children who are over the age of 16 when they leave the White House. Biden, however, had signed an executive order before the end of his term that extended protection for his adult children, multiple sources told CBS News in March.