Kamala Harris attends Easter service at megachurch in Inglewood

Iris Salem
Former Vice President Kamala Harris took part in Easter Sunday services at Faithful Central Bible Church, a prominent megachurch in Inglewood.

She joined thousands of congregants for a service filled with worship and community fellowship. After the service, Harris shared a message of hope:

"On Easter Sunday, we celebrate joy, hope, and our faith in renewal -- even through the darkest of times," she said. "To all those celebrating today, our family wishes you a happy Easter." 

kamala-harris-fb.jpg
(credit: Kamala Harris via Facebook)
