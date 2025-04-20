Kamala Harris attends Easter service at megachurch in Inglewood
Former Vice President Kamala Harris took part in Easter Sunday services at Faithful Central Bible Church, a prominent megachurch in Inglewood.
She joined thousands of congregants for a service filled with worship and community fellowship. After the service, Harris shared a message of hope:
"On Easter Sunday, we celebrate joy, hope, and our faith in renewal -- even through the darkest of times," she said. "To all those celebrating today, our family wishes you a happy Easter."