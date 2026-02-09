Kaiser Permanente pharmacy, lab workers in Southern California to join ongoing labor strike

Some of Kaiser Permanente's pharmacies and labs across Southern California will be closed on Monday as more health care union workers join the ongoing labor strike that started about three weeks ago.

The company has already been shuffling its staff since the first strike began and is trying to reassure patients that care will continue.

More than 30,000 nurses and healthcare professionals who are part of the United Nurses Association of California went on strike last month, pushing for higher wages and increased staffing. Pharmacy and lab employees who are trying to get a new contract of their own will be joining the picket lines. They say Kaiser management walked away from the bargaining table last month, and that's why more than 3,000 of their members in Southern California have been forced to take this action.

When Kaiser was given notice about this new UFCW strike, they put out a statement that read in part:

"Our Alliance employees already earn, on average, about 16% more than similar roles at other health care organizations, and in some markets, as much as 24% more. Our current proposal builds on that leadership position and keeps Kaiser Permanente among the best-paying employees in health care."

The company went on to say that hospitals and nearly all medical offices will remain open through these dual strikes. But some appointments may have to be virtual and procedures that aren't urgent may be postponed.

Kaiser has called the strike "unnecessary" and "disruptive," claiming it is counterproductive in reaching a contract agreement.

Members of the United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professions (UNAC/UHCP), which represents healthcare workers, went on strike on Jan. 26 after stalled negotiations, according to union leaders.

The unions filed an unfair labor practice charge against Kaiser, alleging the company walked away from the bargaining table and accused them of trying to bypass the agreed-upon national bargaining process.