Watch CBS News
Local News

K9 helps police locate, seize 300 pounds of meth in South Gate

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

300 pounds of meth seized by police in South Gate
300 pounds of meth seized by police in South Gate 00:17

South Gate police recovered over 300 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop last week. 

It happened on Friday near Firestone Boulevard and the 710 Freeway, according to a Facebook post from the South Gate Police Department. 

"During the stop, our own K-9 Otis did what he does best and they were able to locate over 300lbs of methamphetamine," the post said. 

They estimate that the total amount of seized narcotics is worth more than $1 million. 

"The driver was subsequently arrested for possession multiple charges," the post said. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.