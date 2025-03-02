K9 helps police locate, seize 300 pounds of meth in South Gate

300 pounds of meth seized by police in South Gate

300 pounds of meth seized by police in South Gate

300 pounds of meth seized by police in South Gate

South Gate police recovered over 300 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop last week.

It happened on Friday near Firestone Boulevard and the 710 Freeway, according to a Facebook post from the South Gate Police Department.

"During the stop, our own K-9 Otis did what he does best and they were able to locate over 300lbs of methamphetamine," the post said.

They estimate that the total amount of seized narcotics is worth more than $1 million.

"The driver was subsequently arrested for possession multiple charges," the post said.