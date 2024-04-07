Juvenile arrested in connection with four separate shootings in Long Beach

Police announced the arrest of a juvenile suspect they believe is connected to four different shootings in Long Beach over recent days.

Guns and a vest recovered by SWAT personnel during search warrants. Long Beach Police Department

The arrest was made after a shooting early Saturday morning, which happened at around 1:40 a.m. in the 2400 block of Baltic Avenue, according to a Long Beach Police Department statement. That shooting left a 16-year-old boy wounded with a gunshot to the lower body.

"Officers immediately began rendering medical aid until the arrival of Long Beach Fire Department personnel," the LBPD statement said. He was said to be in stable condition at the latest.

The juvenile, whose age was not provided, was arrested near the scene.

During their investigation, they were able to determine that he was also allegedly a suspect in a no-hit shooting that happened on Feb. 27 in the 2300 block of Baltic Avenue, police said.

After his arrest, the LBPD SWAT Team served search warrants in the 2400 block of Baltic Avenue and the 2500 block of Adriatic Avenue. They recovered firearms that they believe were used in four different shootings.

The juvenile is also said to be a suspect in two other no-hit shootings, both on Friday. One happened at around 11:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of W. 20th Street, and the other at about 11:50 p.m. in the 2900 block of Webster Avenue.

Police did say that despite his alleged connection to the four other incidents, he is not believed to be a suspect in a shooting that happened at 1:10 a.m. on Saturday in the 1200 block of E. Fourth Street, that left one man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body.

Investigators reported that the victim was inside of a business when a fight broke out among a group of men. The victim was approached in the parking lot of the business by one of the suspects before the shooting happened. No suspects have been arrested in that incident.