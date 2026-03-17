2 hospitalized after fiery crash at Jurupa Valley intersection

Two people were hospitalized after a fiery multi-car crash at a busy Jurupa Valley intersection on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. at the crossing of Etiwanda Avenue and Jurupa Road, Riverside County Fire Department officials said on X.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and found that two cars had collided, and that fire had erupted in the engine compartment of one of the cars after the impact.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames and extricate one of the two drivers.

Both drivers were hospitalized in stable condition at Riverside Community Hospital after the crash, firefighters said, noting that one of the victims suffered moderate injuries and the other suffered minor injuries.

Riverside County Sheriff's Office investigators are working to determine what caused the crash.