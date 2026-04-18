Riverside County deputies arrest Jurupa Valley man for deadly stabbing

A man was arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing in Jurupa Valley on Thursday.

In a news release shared by the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, deputies said that they were dispatched to the 10000 block of Mission Boulevard at around 12:20 a.m. after learning of a man who needed medical attention.

"Upon arrival, responding deputies located 40-year-old Juan Antonio Navarro, a resident of Jurupa Valley, suffering from multiple stab wounds," the release said.

Despite being taken to a nearby hospital, Navarro was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Investigators with RSO's Central Homicide Unit were contacted to assume the investigation, and preliminary findings revealed that the suspect was a 39-year-old Jurupa Valley man identified as Javier Corrales.

"With the assistance of the Jurupa Valley Special Enforcement Team, Corrales was located in the area of Vernon Avenue and 40th Street, where he was taken into custody without incident," the release said.

Corrales was booked at the Robert Presley Detention Center for murder.

As their investigation continues, RSO Central Homicide Unit investigators ask anyone with more information to contact Investigator DiMaggio at 951-204-6600 or Investigator Budnik at 951-955-2600.