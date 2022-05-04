Judge Greg Mathis receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (May 4 AM Edition)

Greg Mathis received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Wednesday honoring 23 years of presiding over his eponymous courtroom program.

Magic Johnson and Johnny Gill joined Mathis at the 11:30 a.m. ceremony at 7076 Hollywood Blvd., between Sycamore and La Brea avenues.

The ceremony was streamed on the Walk of Fame's website, www.walkoffame.com.

His star marks the 2,722nd since the Walk of Fame was completed in 1961.

Mathis' show "Judge Mathis" has been nominated for four Daytime Emmys for outstanding legal/courtroom program. The show finally won in 2018.

Mathis was also honored for his many years of philanthropy at the afternoon ceremony.