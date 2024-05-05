Jose Ramirez's slump-busting home run lifts Guardians to 4-1 victory over Angels

Jose Ramirez broke an 0-for-19 skid and finished a 10-pitch at-bat with a two-run home run and Josh Naylor also hit a two-run shot to lift the Cleveland Guardians to a 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

Ramirez, a five-time All-Star, had been hitless in six consecutive games before connecting on a full-count fastball from Griffin Canning (1-4) in the sixth inning to wipe out a 1-0 deficit. Andres Gimenez singled and Ramirez followed with his sixth home run of the season into the stands in right-center.

"The at-bat with Josey didn't start very great, but he battled and battled and battled, got some information then got a mistake and didn't miss it," Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said. "That's what elite players do."

Ramirez has homered four times in his career plate appearances in at-bats of 10 or more pitches and Naylor was not surprised to see his teammate grind out the at-bat.

"Jose is always focused whether it's offensively or defensively," Naylor said.

Naylor added insurance with his team-leading eighth homer with two outs in the eighth inning off Matt Moore. Naylor's shot came after Ramirez drew a two-out walk.

Vogt gave Naylor, who was in a 2-for-19 slump, the night off Saturday when the Guardians beat the Angels 7-1. The first baseman then went 2 for 4 on Sunday.

"I don't like getting days off," Naylor said. "It is what it is. I love to play every single day. I really don't believe in slumps, to be honest. I don't chase results. I just try to have good at-bats to help the team win and get on base any way I can."

Carlos Carrasco (2-2) allowed one run and six hits over six innings. He had given up 13 runs and five home runs over nine innings in his previous two starts.

"That's the best stuff he's had all year," Vogt said. "His sinker, his slider, they were electric."

Emmanuel Clase pitched a perfect ninth inning for his 10th save in 12 chances.

Canning (1-4) pitched a season-high six innings, giving up just two runs while striking out five and walking one.

"Canning did a heck of a job," Angels manager Ron Washington said. "Even the pitch to Ramirez was up and away and he yanked it out to right field so you've got to give him credit because he's a hell of a hitter."

The AL Central-leading Guardians (22-12) moved 10 games over .500 by taking two of three in the series. The Angels (12-22) dropped 10 games under.

The Angels lost for the 13th time in their past 16 games overall and have lost 27 of their past 32 at Progressive Field. Los Angeles has only one series win this year.

The Angels got their run in the second inning when Willie Calhoun hit a leadoff double and scored on Jo Adell's sacrifice fly. Cole Tucker had two hits for the Angels and is 5 for 12 since being called up from Triple-A Salt Lake.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: Catcher Logan O'Hoppe (right hand contusion) was out of the lineup after being injured Saturday night but expects to play Monday. … Infielder Luis Rengifo (illness) sat out for a second straight day but said he was feeling better.

Guardians: Left fielder Steven Kwan underwent an MRI on his left hamstring after feeling tightness and leaving the game Saturday night. He entered the day leading the AL with a .353 batting average. … LHP Sam Hentges (left middle finger inflammation) and RHP Eli Morgan (right shoulder inflammation) both pitched for Triple-A Columbus on Saturday. Hentges, who could be activated on Monday, worked one scoreless inning and Morgan struck out all three batters he faced in his first outing. … Double-A Akron outfielder Chase DeLauter, considered the organization's top prospect, has a broken bone in his left foot and will be evaluated Wednesday. He had surgery on the same foot prior to last season.

UP NEXT

Angels: Open a three-game series Monday night in Pittsburgh with LHP Tyler Anderson (2-3, 2.23 ERA) facing Pirates RHP Mitch Keller (2-3, 5.18).

Guardians: Begin a three-game home series Monday night with Detroit as RHP Triston McKenzie (2-2, 4.34) will oppose Tigers RHP Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.00). Flaherty tied an AL record by striking out the first seven batters he faced on Tuesday against St. Louis.