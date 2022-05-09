John Mahaffey, 67, identified as man who died after falling from cliff in Canyon Country

CBSLA.com: The Rundown (May 9 AM Edition)

CBSLA.com: The Rundown (May 9 AM Edition)

CBSLA.com: The Rundown (May 9 AM Edition)

Authorities Monday identified a man who apparently fell to his death from a cliff in Canyon Country.

According to the coroner's office, the man was identified as John Mahaffey, a 67-year-old resident of Santa Clarita.

Mahaffey was discovered around 2 p.m. Sunday at 27903 Ashboro Drive, according to Sgt. Bill Edson of the Santa Clarita Sheriff's Station.

It was unclear how he fell but Edson said the fall appeared to be accidental.