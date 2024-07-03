Joey Estes goes the distance and Athletics beat Angels 5-0

Joey Estes pitched Oakland's first individual shutout in more than three years and the Athletics beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-0 on Wednesday night.

Estes (3-3) threw 68 of his 92 pitches for strikes, limiting Los Angeles to five singles and a walk with four strikeouts in the first complete game of his career.

"It's an unreal feeling," he said. "I'm still just kind of processing it myself and just kind of enjoying what this feels like."

Estes induced three double plays and struck out Taylor Ward swinging to end the game.

"I don't know if you saw, I went crazy," Estes said of his celebration. "I didn't know how to feel. It was my first time going through it, so definitely a lot of emotion. I was into it. It's something you dream of."

It was the 16th complete game in the major leagues this season, 10 of them shutouts.

The last Oakland pitcher to accomplish the feat was Sean Manaea, who blanked the Mariners on June 2, 2021.

"For him to go nine, it's a testament to the mentality and the mindset that he has," A's manager Mark Kotsay said.

"The focus and concentration, and the competitor that he is, that's what it takes to finish a game."

Brent Rooker had three hits including a homer and Max Schuemann also homered.

"It's a great team win," Rooker said. "I think it's just an example of how good a team we can be when we put things together and play well."

The A's benefitted from some shaky Angels defense to score two runs in the second inning. With runners on first and third, Brett Harris hit a comebacker that should have been an inning-ending double play, but Davis Daniel's low throw to second base ended up in center field, allowing Zack Gelof to score.

Later in the inning, Harris attempted to steal second, drawing a throw from catcher Matt Thaiss. Lawrence Butler sprinted home before Harris was tagged out to make it 2-0.

Schuemann took Daniel deep in the fifth.

"He missed up and in, hung one a little bit, and I took advantage of it," Schuemann said.

Rooker connected for his 17th homer in the sixth. Harris added an RBI single later in the inning.

Daniel (1-1) allowed five runs (four earned) and seven hits with a walk and three strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: 3B Luis Rengifo exited with an apparent right wrist injury after a foul ball in the ninth inning. Rengifo fouled the ball straight back, then shook his hand in pain. He was briefly examined by manager Ron Washington and a trainer before walking to the dugout. "We're still evaluating," Washington said. "We didn't come up with anything yet. ... He just said that his wrist was hurting. That's it. So until we get something definite, that's all I know." ... 3B Anthony Rendon (left hamstring strain) is scheduled to face live pitching this weekend. Washington is hopeful he can return next week.

Athletics: LHP Kyle Muller (left shoulder tendinitis) threw 42 pitches in a rehab start for Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday, allowing two runs in 2 2/3 innings with five strikeouts. He returned to Oakland on Wednesday and Kotsay said they would discuss how he felt before determining his next step. ... RHP Ross Stripling (right elbow strain) and RHP Paul Blackburn (right foot stress reaction) faced hitters in live batting practice Wednesday. Kotsay said they would either face hitters again or begin rehab assignments.

UP NEXT

RHP Roansy Contreras (1-0, 3.82 ERA) makes his second start for the Angels on Thursday. The A's counter with LHP JP Sears (4-7, 5.00), who has lost four straight decisions.