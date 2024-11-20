Watch CBS News
LA morning show icon Jillian Barberie details her greatest struggles

By KCAL News Staff

/ KCAL News

Jillian Barberie was one of Southern California's most beloved morning anchors. But her local television career came to a halt, followed by a divorce and a cancer diagnosis. Then she was dealt another blow.

Barberie opens up to KCAL News' Pat Harvey about the devastating event that shattered her world. Find out what and who helped her on her journey to self-worth and gratitude. Watch the one-on-one Thursday on KCAL News at 11 pm.

KCAL News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com.

