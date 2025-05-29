Man alleged of driving through gate at Jennifer Aniston's home found not mentally competent to stand trial

The man alleged to have crashed his car through a gate at the Bel-Air mansion of actress Jennifer Aniston has been ruled not mentally competent to stand trial.

Earlier this month, 48-year-old Jimmy Wayne Carwyle was arrested in connection with the incident. According to prosecutors, the Mississippi man has repeatedly harassed Aniston through online messages and voicemails.

She was home when he attempted to ram through the gate, police said.

Jimmy Wayne Carwyle was ruled not mentally competent to stand trial on Thursday, May 29, 2025. KCAL News

Last week, a psychiatrist ruled that Carwyle was not mentally competent to stand trial. A judge allowed him to seek a second opinion, which came back Thursday.

Now, criminal proceedings for Carwyle will be delayed as he seeks mental treatment. He's facing one count each of felony stalking and felony vandalism.

If convicted, Carwyle could face three years in state prison.