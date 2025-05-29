Watch CBS News
Man alleged of driving through gate at Jennifer Aniston's home found not mentally competent to stand trial

Austin Turner
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various freelance outlets as a sports reporter.
The man alleged to have crashed his car through a gate at the Bel-Air mansion of actress Jennifer Aniston has been ruled not mentally competent to stand trial.

Earlier this month, 48-year-old Jimmy Wayne Carwyle was arrested in connection with the incident. According to prosecutors, the Mississippi man has repeatedly harassed Aniston through online messages and voicemails.

She was home when he attempted to ram through the gate, police said.

jimmy-wayne-carwyle.jpg
Jimmy Wayne Carwyle was ruled not mentally competent to stand trial on Thursday, May 29, 2025. KCAL News

Last week, a psychiatrist ruled that Carwyle was not mentally competent to stand trial. A judge allowed him to seek a second opinion, which came back Thursday.

Now, criminal proceedings for Carwyle will be delayed as he seeks mental treatment. He's facing one count each of felony stalking and felony vandalism. 

If convicted, Carwyle could face three years in state prison.

