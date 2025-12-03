Lawmakers obtain Epstein banking records, release photos of his private island compound

Washington — Democrats on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform said Wednesday that the committee has received financial records related to Jeffrey Epstein from JPMorgan Chase and Deutsche Bank, while releasing "never-before-seen" photos and videos of Epstein's private island in the Caribbean.

The financial documents could offer a window into Epstein's extensive business dealings and connections. Epstein was a major client of JPMorgan Chase's private banking division for years before the bank cut ties with him in 2013. Epstein then took his business to Deutsche Bank, where he remained until 2018. He died by suicide in a Manhattan jail in 2019 as he faced federal sex trafficking charges.

Both banks reached legal settlements in 2023 over their involvement with Epstein. Deutsche Bank agreed to pay $75 million to settle a lawsuit from his accusers claiming the bank "knowingly benefited" from his sex trafficking. JPMorgan settled its own suit for $290 million, CBS News reported at the time. Both banks have said they regret their association with Epstein.

Rep. Robert Garcia of California, the ranking member on the Oversight Committee, said Democrats plan to make the financial records public "in the days ahead."

New photos and videos of Epstein's island

The committee also released 73 photos and four videos of Epstein's estate on the 72-acre island, known as Little St. James, that he owned in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Epstein allegedly exploited underage girls for sex at the island, and he had stakes in businesses in the U.S. territory.

"These new images are a disturbing look into the world of Jeffrey Epstein and his island," Garcia said in a statement. "We are releasing these photos and videos to ensure public transparency in our investigation and to help piece together the full picture of Epstein's horrific crimes. We won't stop fighting until we deliver justice for the survivors. It's time for President Trump to release all the files, now."

The photos show what appear to be various rooms in the estate, including bedrooms, bathrooms and kitchens. One photo shows partially redacted handwriting on a blackboard in an office. Another shows what appears to be a medical office with masks of men's faces hanging from the walls. Others show various views from outside the buildings:

A bedroom in Jeffrey Epstein's estate in the U.S. Virgin Islands. House Oversight Committee / U.S. Virgin Islands government

A blackboard with partially redacted handwriting. House Oversight Committee / U.S. Virgin Islands government

One of the photos shows a dentist's chair, which a source tell CBS news was put in for one of Epstein's girlfriend, a European woman who was studying to be a dentist.

A room with what appears to be a dentist's chair and masks of various faces hanging on the walls. House Oversight Committee / U.S. Virgin Islands government

A "no trespassing" sign on the beach. House Oversight Committee / U.S. Virgin Islands government

A pool lined with palm trees. House Oversight Committee / U.S. Virgin Islands government

The Oversight Committee sent a request to the U.S. Virgin Islands attorney general on Nov. 18 for all documents, communications and other information about investigations or potential criminal investigations related to Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell, according to Garcia. Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence for "conspiring with Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse minors," as the Justice Department put it in 2022 when she was sentenced.

Separate from the records the Oversight Committee has released, Congress passed and President Trump signed a law giving the Justice Department 30 days to release all records it has related to Epstein. That 30-day countdown began after the law was signed on Nov. 19. It's not yet clear how much information will be redacted.