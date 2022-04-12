Jason Alexander, Seth MacFarlane react to news of Gilbert Gottfried's death on Twitter

Comedians, actors and friends reacted to the news that Gilbert Gottfried passed away. He was 67.

Seinfeld actor, Jason Alexander, mourned him on social media Tuesday after news of his death was released through a tweet on Gottfried's official account by his family.

"Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift," he tweeted.

Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family. #ripGilbertGottfried — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) April 12, 2022

Actor Mark Hamill, known for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars film series, said on Twitter that Gottfried was a unique voice in comedy.

He was a unique voice in comedy on so many levels. Unpredictable, one-of-a-kind, hilarious & irreplaceable! Thank you for the lifetime of laughs, sir.#RIP_GilbertGottfried 💔 https://t.co/5tUbQBdnn6 — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) April 12, 2022

Comedian Bill Burr recalled the first time he saw Gottfried perform.

Rest In Peace Gilbert Gottfried! First time I saw him live he did his Jackie Kennedy bit: “Jackie do you remember where you were…” in front of drunk Bruins fans at Nicks. #RIPGilbertGottfried https://t.co/9w0offZEZG — Bill Burr (@billburr) April 12, 2022

Actor Luke Barnett tweeted about Gottfried's iconic voice.

Damn. Gilbert Gottfried. Not sure there’s a more iconic voice and seemed like such a genuinely nice guy. RIP. pic.twitter.com/5X1t8ow3nh — Luke Barnett (@LukeBarnett) April 12, 2022

"Family Guy" creator, Seth MacFarlane, tweeted that Gottfried made him laugh on the set of a project they worked on together.