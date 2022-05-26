Watch CBS News
Janelle Monáe, Jojo Siwa to headline WeHo Pride Parade

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

Janelle Monáe was announced Thursday as the grand marshal of the WeHo Pride Parade happening next month and JoJo Siwa was named the event's Next Gen Icon.

"Pride events give the diverse LGBTQ community a place to advocate for equality as well as a place to celebrate exactly who they are -- exactly who they were meant to be," West Hollywood Mayor Lauren Meister said in a statement. 

"As our icons join parade contingents rolling down Santa Monica Boulevard on Sunday, June 5, West Hollywood will give #WeHoPride Parade participants and spectators from around the world a safe space and a loving, accepting home."

This year the city will host its inaugural WeHo Pride weekend from June 3 through 5. The weekend will be highlighted by the Pride Parade on Sunday afternoon.

Events will begin Friday evening and will span all three days featuring performances, artist meet-and-greets, food and beverages.

The events coincide with the ongoing WeHo Pride LGBTQ Arts Festival, which began Sunday and continues through une 30.

