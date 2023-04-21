James Outman hits grand slam as Dodgers beat Cubs 6-2

James Outman hit a tiebreaking grand slam in the ninth inning for his second homer of the game, and the Los Angeles Dodgers cooled off the Chicago Cubs with a 6-2 victory on Thursday night.

Max Muncy also homered for the banged-up Dodgers, who had dropped three of four. David Peralta and Miguel Vargas each had two hits.

It was the first career grand slam and multihomer game for the 25-year-old Outman. The rookie outfielder also threw out a runner at the plate.

Chicago had won a season-high four straight. Cody Bellinger homered against his former team for the second time this season, but Michael Fulmer (0-2) struggled with his location in the ninth.

With runners on first and second and one out, pinch-hitter Jason Heyward reached on a nine-pitch walk after falling behind 1-2 in the count. Outman then drove a full-count pitch deep to right for his fifth homer of the season.

It was Heyward's first game at Wrigley Field since he was released by the Cubs in November.

Caleb Ferguson (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning for the win.

Javier Assad pitched three innings of two-run ball in his first start of the season for Chicago. Assad was brought up from Triple-A Iowa after right-hander Jameson Taillon went on the 15-day injured list with a left groin strain.

Muncy connected in the second, hitting a drive to right for his eighth homer. After Bellinger responded in the bottom half for Chicago, Outman made it 2-1 with another leadoff shot in the third.

The Cubs had runners on second and third with no outs in the fourth when Dodgers right-hander Michael Grove departed with a right groin strain.

Nico Hoerner tied it at 2 when he grounded a one-out single into right field. Trey Mancini also tried to score on the play, but he was cut down at the plate on a great throw by Outman. Dansby Swanson then walked before Phil Bickford retired Ian Happ on a bouncer to second.

MAKING MOVES

The Dodgers activated outfielder Mookie Betts from the paternity list and recalled right-hander Andre Jackson from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Right-hander Evan Phillips was placed on the paternity list, and infielder Yonny Hernández was optioned to the team's top farm club. Betts' wife gave birth to their second child Tuesday.

Betts had a pinch-hit single in the seventh, and then stayed in the game at shortstop. It was his first career appearance at the position. He fielded a grounder up the middle in the eighth and started a nice double play.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: RHP Tony Gonsolin (sprained left ankle) struck out seven in three-plus innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Oklahoma City. Manager Dave Roberts said Gonsolin will make another rehab start in five or six days. ... INF Chris Taylor tested his sore left side on the field before the game. ... Roberts said he is hoping to get C Will Smith back at some point during the team's next series at Pittsburgh. Smith was placed on the seven-day concussion IL on Sunday.

Cubs: RHP Kyle Hendricks (shoulder strain) threw a bullpen session at the team's facility in Arizona. He is slated to pitch in an extended spring game on Saturday. "He's coming. I know he feels good," manager David Ross said.

UP NEXT

Left-handers Julio Urías (3-1, 1.90 ERA) and Drew Smyly (1-1, 4.70 ERA) start on Friday afternoon. Smyly pitched 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball in a 3-2 victory over Urías and the Dodgers on Sunday. Urías was charged with two earned runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings.

