Los Angeles-area law enforcement increase patrols after deadly shooting at Islamic Center of San Diego

Los Angeles-area law enforcement agencies have announced that they will increase patrols around mosques and other houses of worship on Monday after a shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego left five people dead, including the two alleged gunmen.

The shooting happened in the Clairmont area at around 11:45 a.m. and the two suspects were believed to have been teenagers, San Diego Police Department officials said. They were both found dead from suspected self-inflicted gunshot wounds in a car near the Islamic Center, police added.

A security guard at the center was one of the three victims killed by the shooters.

Following the shooting, law enforcement departments across Los Angeles County and the Inland Empire said that they would be implementing additional security measures near religious places of worship.

"We are actively assessing any potential threat to Los Angeles County, and we have implemented increased patrol checks to critical facilities," Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials said in a statement. "All patrol personnel will be briefed on the incident for situational awareness and will remain vigilant. ... Violence has no place in our society, and we remain committed to protecting our communities in Los Angeles County."

Los Angeles Police Department officials shared a similar sentiment in a statement posted on social media.

"Currently, there is no known threat to Los Angeles, but the LAPD remains vigilant," the statement said. "Out of an abundance of caution, we are providing extra patrols at mosques, Islamic centers, and all houses of worship across the City to ensure our communities are safe and feel supported."

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement that she was "outraged and heartbroken" by the shooting.

"Houses of worship must be true sanctuaries where hate and violence have no place," Bass's statement said. "I stand firmly with the Muslim community and condemn this horrific attack."

In nearby San Bernardino County, Sheriff's Department officials also said that they were monitoring the situation and providing increased patrols near "places of worship, cultural centers and other key locations throughout the county."

"We remain committed to the safety and security of our communities and encourage the public to report anything suspicious: If you see something, say something," SBSD officials said.